Seven profiteers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city,here on Monday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates checked various points,including Hayyat colony,Khushab road,Kot Bhai Khan,Jhawarian and Shahpur found that shopkeepers namely --Mudassar, Altaf, Yasir, Muhammad Iqbal, Azmat, Muhammad Aslam and Khalid were selling eatable items at exorbitant rates.

The price control magistrate imposed fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging.