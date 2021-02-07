Seven profiteers fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Marketing handed down seven profiteers with a fine of Rs.4500, here on Sunday.

The assistant director checked prices of fruits at various stalls and shops and found seven shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

He imposed a fine of Rs.4500 on them and warned that they would besent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering,a spokesman of local administration said.