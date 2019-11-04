Seven profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Special Price Control Magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 62,000 on seven shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) -:Special Price Control Magistrate imposed a fine of Rs 62,000 on seven shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering here during past 12 hours.

The price control magistrate along with his team checked prices of daily use items at various shops in Chak Jhumra tehsil and found seven shops including Shahid Karyana Store, Shafiq Karyana Store, Akbar Fruit Shap, Mushtaq Sabzi Shop, etc.

involved in profiteering and overcharging.

He imposed fine amounting to Rs 62,000 and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.