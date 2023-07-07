Open Menu

Seven Profiteers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Seven profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Muhammadi market, Muqam-e-Hayat, Noori Gate, Sillanwali road, Faisalabad road and its surroundings arrested seven shopkeepers including Javed, Naveed, Faisal and others for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against the accused persons.

