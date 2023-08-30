Seven profiteers held:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including Sillanwali, chak no 122-SB,117-SB,113-NB and arrested seven shopkeepers including Shahzaib,Shahbaz,Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Asghar, Shafique, Aurangzaib and Ashraf for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.