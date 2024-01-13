Seven Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Saturday.
According to official sources, magistrates inspected various points, including Chungi No 9, Istaqlalabad and College Road, and arrested shopkeepers, Muhammad Akram, Ali Raza, Abdullah, Saqlain, Sajjad, Rauf and Abdul Rehman. The magistrates also fined them.
Recent Stories
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%
Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards nine years imprisonment to drug peddler3 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Department busts illegal wildlife trade, seizes rare animal skins53 minutes ago
-
11075 liters illegal fuel recovered during crackdown in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be the first priority. K ..1 hour ago
-
Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today3 hours ago
-
AJK PM seeks int'l community's role to help resolve Kashmir issue without further delay3 hours ago
-
Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline3 hours ago
-
AJK-wide 05-day national polio-eradication campaign concludes3 hours ago
-
Mist likely to persist in Bahawalpur3 hours ago
-
Bilawal likely to arrive in Bahawalpur today3 hours ago
-
PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats4 hours ago