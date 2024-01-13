Seven profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Saturday.

According to official sources, magistrates inspected various points, including Chungi No 9, Istaqlalabad and College Road, and arrested shopkeepers, Muhammad Akram, Ali Raza, Abdullah, Saqlain, Sajjad, Rauf and Abdul Rehman. The magistrates also fined them.