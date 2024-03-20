Seven Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city,here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrate,Naseer Ahmad inspected various points located in the city and arrested seven shopkeepers including Ahsan,Sarfaraz, Muhammad Shahzad,Mashkoor Ahmad, Muhammad Sher,Ghulam Raza and Muhammad Shakeel for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.
Cases were registered against them.
