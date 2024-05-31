Seven profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) As many as seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in the

city on Friday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points,

including Mid Ranjha, Kot Momin Road, Chungi No 09.

They got arrested seven shopkeepers, including Safdar,Gulzar,Farooq, Ansar,Javed, Shoukat

and Zulfiqar, besides imposing fines on them.