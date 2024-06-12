Seven profiteers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts of the city, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points including University Road, Faisalabad Road, Quenchi Mor, Chungi No 9 and arrested seven shopkeepers including Asghar, Faisal, Javed, Gulzar, Shaukat, Kamran and Liaquat for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against them.