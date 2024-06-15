Open Menu

Seven Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Seven profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts of the city,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points including Kot Miana,Mid Ranjha and netted seven shopkeepers namely as Adil,Tufail,Shahbaz,Dost Muhammad,Mumtaz,Farooq and Inayatullah for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against them.

