Seven Profiteers Held

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Seven profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering in various parts of the city,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,the price control magistrates inspected various points including University road, Faisalabad road,Quenchi Mor,Chungi No 9 and netted seven shopkeepers including Asghar, Faisal,Javed,Gulzar, Shaukat,Kamran and Liaquat for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

Cases were registered against them.

