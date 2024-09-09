Seven Profiteers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts
of the city on Monday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas,
including University Road, Faisalabad Road, Quenchi Mor and Chungi No 9.
They caught shopkeepers, including Asghar, Faisal, Javed, Gulzar, Shaukat, Kamran and Liaquat,
for overcharging and imposed fine on them.
The cases were also registered against them.
