Open Menu

Seven Profiteers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Seven profiteers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Seven shopkeepers were booked over profiteering in various parts

of the city on Monday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various areas,

including University Road, Faisalabad Road, Quenchi Mor and Chungi No 9.

They caught shopkeepers, including Asghar, Faisal, Javed, Gulzar, Shaukat, Kamran and Liaquat,

for overcharging and imposed fine on them.

The cases were also registered against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Road Price

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 days ago
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

2 days ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 days ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 days ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 days ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 days ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan