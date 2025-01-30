Seven Profiteers Held
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Seven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering from various parts
of the city here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points,
including Kot Fareed,Gilwala and Rehmanpura, and arrested seven shopkeepers, including Mudassar,Altaf,Yasir,Muhammad Iqbal,Azmat,Muhammad Aslam and Khalid,
for overcharging besides imposing fine.
Cases were registered against them.
