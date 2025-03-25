Seven Profiteers Held:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested seven shopkeepers including Muhammad Ismael,Faisal,Asghar Ali and others for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.
Cases were registered against them.
Recent Stories
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market
Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multi-pronged strategy afoot to modernize Tank police3 minutes ago
-
PFA takes action against fake beverages factory3 minutes ago
-
Car hits youth to death3 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation drive at GCWUS3 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad judiciary enhances staff training on ethics & responsibilities13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 50,500 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
GCWUF plants 500 saplings23 minutes ago
-
Abdul Rehman wins 2 awards at 'Best Diplomat' Competition in New York33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures for preventing dengue virus33 minutes ago
-
Government intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Mustafa33 minutes ago
-
PMYP to launch Digital Youth Hub tomorrow, revolutionizing career opportunity landscape33 minutes ago
-
Traffic rules awareness walk held43 minutes ago