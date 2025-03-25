Seven profiteers held:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested seven shopkeepers including Muhammad Ismael,Faisal,Asghar Ali and others for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.

Cases were registered against them.