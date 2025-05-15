Seven Profiteers Held:
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Seven shopkeepers were booked accused of profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points of the city and arrested seven shopkeepers including Khalid,Sikandar,Shamsher,Jahanghir,Muhammad Ramzan,Mansoor and Asghar for overcharging and imposed hefty fines.
Cases were registered against them.
