Seven Properties Sealed
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday conducted operations against
defaulters of commercialization fee around Gulshan-e-Ravi and sealed 7 properties.
The sealed properties include medical stores, grocery shops, private schools, and
other establishments.
The operation was supervised by Town Planning Wing's Operation Director, Ayesha
Muttahir.
Millions of rupees commercialization fee was due on the sealed properties. Prior to the
operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties.
