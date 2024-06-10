Open Menu

Seven Properties Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday conducted operations against

defaulters of commercialization fee around Gulshan-e-Ravi and sealed 7 properties.

The sealed properties include medical stores, grocery shops, private schools, and

other establishments.

The operation was supervised by Town Planning Wing's Operation Director, Ayesha

Muttahir.

Millions of rupees commercialization fee was due on the sealed properties. Prior to the

operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties.

