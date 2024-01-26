Seven Properties Sealed For Illegal Commercialization
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) An enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed
seven properties for utilizing commercial purposes illegally here on Friday.
The team, while taking legal action in Sir Syed Town, sealed properties
No 35,36,37,38,39,47 and 56 in A-block.
Earlier, several notices were served on owners for clearance of pending
dues but they did not respond, said Imtiaz Ali Goraya, the deputy director enforcement.
Recent Stories
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three suspects held after separate police encounters10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 1000 kites, string rolls10 minutes ago
-
Medical instruments donated to Allied Hospital20 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Liaquat Bagh E-Library to review facilities20 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Peoples Colony, adjoining area20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister offers Jumma prayer in Faisal Mosque30 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi40 minutes ago
-
District Administrator distributes poultry packages among Afghan refugees40 minutes ago
-
DC reviews preparations for elections40 minutes ago
-
Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP40 minutes ago
-
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls49 minutes ago