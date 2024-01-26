Open Menu

Seven Properties Sealed For Illegal Commercialization

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Seven properties sealed for illegal commercialization

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) An enforcement team of the Faisalabad Development Authority sealed

seven properties for utilizing commercial purposes illegally here on Friday.

The team, while taking legal action in Sir Syed Town, sealed properties

No 35,36,37,38,39,47 and 56 in A-block.

Earlier, several notices were served on owners for clearance of pending

dues but they did not respond, said Imtiaz Ali Goraya, the deputy director enforcement.

