Seven RDA Officers, 11 Employees Promoted To Next Grade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Seven RDA officers, 11 employees promoted to next grade

Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Monday promoted seven RDA officers and 11 RDA employees to next grade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Monday promoted seven RDA officers and 11 RDA employees to next grade.

On the recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) the DG RDA has approved the promotion of one deputy director to director, four assistant directors to deputy directors, one sub-engineer to assistant director and one assistant to adman officer while 11 other employees have also been also promoted to next grade.

The Deputy Director, Engineering, Muhammad Anwar Baran has been promoted to Director Engineering BS-19.

The other officers including Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director, Finance, Iftikhar Ahmad Deputy Director, Admn, Dawood Khalid Deputy Director, IT, Hafiz Muhammad Irfan Deputy Director (PR), Nadeem Jamal Assistant Director Engineering, and Muhammad Naveed Admin Officer have been promoted.

These officers BS-16 to BS-19 were already holding acting charge basis.

The 11 staff members who have been promoted included Qaseem uz Zia, Rashid Malik, Aqeel Khokhar, Muhammad Anwaar Banaras, Saba Gul, Shafqat Ali, Azum Murtaza, Saqib Mughal, Iqbal Khan, Kamran Akhtar and Akmal Zubair.

The DPC headed by the DG RDA, during a meeting gave approval of the promotion of the seven officers and 11 employees.

Chief Engineer RDA, Dr Habibul Haq, Director Admin & Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua, HUD & PHE Rep and others attended the meeting.

