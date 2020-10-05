UrduPoint.com
Seven Restaurants, Three Commercial Units Sealed For Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:27 PM

The city administration during last 24 hours sealed as many as 7 restaurants and three commercial spaces for violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The city administration during last 24 hours sealed as many as 7 restaurants and three commercial spaces for violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a report on Monday, all the 7 restaurants and commercial spaces sealed were located in district South of the city.

The authorities also issued warnings to 29 restaurants, 13 marriage halls and a commercial unit. As many as 11 restaurants in district South, three in East, five each in West, Central and Korangi were served with warnings while 7 marriage halls in district Central, five in Korangi and one in West were issued warnings.

