Seven Retailers Held Over Illegal Deductions From Nigehban Package
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted surprise inspections at shops
distributing financial aid under the Nigehban Ramzan Package.
Acting on public complaints, she raided multiple retailer outlets and discovered illegal
deductions from the aid money meant for deserving individuals.
Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Iram Shehzadi, and other officials,
DC Lubna Nazir ordered the arrest of seven suspects involved in the malpractice.
FIRs had been registered against them, and further legal action underway.
To ensure transparency, monitoring teams led by assistant commissioners were overseeing
aid distribution across all three tehsils of the district.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss traffic management plan5 minutes ago
-
Seven retailers held over illegal deductions from Nigehban package5 minutes ago
-
Govt increases HIV treatment centers to 94. Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed Special Assistant calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif15 minutes ago
-
Senate refers two bills to committees for further deliberation15 minutes ago
-
KP forms committee to revive industries15 minutes ago
-
Certificate distribution ceremony held at UoS15 minutes ago
-
PHA to enhance nursery’s capacity to beautify, parks, green belts15 minutes ago
-
ML&C concludes 2nd Health Internship Program-202515 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman calls for debate on terrorism in House15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against sugar hoarding in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
Over 27 shops sealed, fines imposed35 minutes ago