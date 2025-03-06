Seven retailers held over illegal deductions from Nigehban package

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted surprise inspections at shops

distributing financial aid under the Nigehban Ramzan Package.

Acting on public complaints, she raided multiple retailer outlets and discovered illegal

deductions from the aid money meant for deserving individuals.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Iram Shehzadi, and other officials,

DC Lubna Nazir ordered the arrest of seven suspects involved in the malpractice.

FIRs had been registered against them, and further legal action underway.

To ensure transparency, monitoring teams led by assistant commissioners were overseeing

aid distribution across all three tehsils of the district.