Seven retired SPs honoured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, pay tribute to seven retired superintendents of police (SPs) for their exemplary services to the Punjab Police in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.

During the ceremony, the IGP expressed his gratitude for their significant contributions to the department. The honored officers included Muhammad Qaiser Mushtaq, Muhammad Shahzad, Mahmood Azam Khan, Riaz Ahmad, Qudoos Baig, Faisal Gulzar and Ghiyas-ud-Din.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Punjab emphasised the importance of utilising the expertise of retired officers in training, investigation and law and order management. He directed the establishment of an automated system to benefit from their experience. Dr. Anwar added that matters related to pensions, GP funds, and welfare are being addressed on a priority basis.

He highlighted that the health and educational welfare of retired personnel and their families remains a key focus. Retired officers, he noted, can play a vital role in enhancing the operational capacity of the force, especially in counter-terrorism and anti-extremism efforts.

The retired SPs expressed their gratitude for the recognition, and lauded the department’s commitment to their welfare.

Later on, the IGP presented each officer with a souvenir book titled “Thane Punjab De”, showcasing the progress in police station upgrades across the province.

The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment-II Capt. (retd.) Liaqat Ali Malik, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other senior officials.