Seven Retired SPs Honoured
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, pay tribute to seven retired superintendents of police (SPs) for their exemplary services to the Punjab Police in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, pay tribute to seven retired superintendents of police (SPs) for their exemplary services to the Punjab Police in a ceremony held at the Central Police Office.
During the ceremony, the IGP expressed his gratitude for their significant contributions to the department. The honored officers included Muhammad Qaiser Mushtaq, Muhammad Shahzad, Mahmood Azam Khan, Riaz Ahmad, Qudoos Baig, Faisal Gulzar and Ghiyas-ud-Din.
Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Punjab emphasised the importance of utilising the expertise of retired officers in training, investigation and law and order management. He directed the establishment of an automated system to benefit from their experience. Dr. Anwar added that matters related to pensions, GP funds, and welfare are being addressed on a priority basis.
He highlighted that the health and educational welfare of retired personnel and their families remains a key focus. Retired officers, he noted, can play a vital role in enhancing the operational capacity of the force, especially in counter-terrorism and anti-extremism efforts.
The retired SPs expressed their gratitude for the recognition, and lauded the department’s commitment to their welfare.
Later on, the IGP presented each officer with a souvenir book titled “Thane Punjab De”, showcasing the progress in police station upgrades across the province.
The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment-II Capt. (retd.) Liaqat Ali Malik, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 A ..
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota
One killed in Quetta firing
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage ..
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh High Court stays SPSC appointments of veterinary officers6 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry issues list of 53 verified Umrah companies for 1447 AH6 minutes ago
-
Private tour operator withdrew case against Hajj quota6 minutes ago
-
One killed in Quetta firing6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police arrest 9 suspects in different operations6 minutes ago
-
IIUI holds seminar on "Role of Youth in Emerging Pakistan as a Global Leader"53 seconds ago
-
PM discusses political situation with Dr Nisar Cheema, Zulfiqar Cheema55 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah reviews drainage operations in Mirpur ..56 seconds ago
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.24 minutes ago
-
PU CAD, Khayal Art Space organise art exhibition58 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to launch door-to-door survey, mobile App for citizen safety, planning59 seconds ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief11 minutes ago