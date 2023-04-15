Seven robbers arrested, bikes, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven members of two dacoit gangs and recovered seven motorcycles, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said Nishatabad police conducted a raid in Chak No 100-JB and nabbed Ghulam Dastagir, Sajid Ali, Abdullah Ghaffar and Qaisar.

The police recovered three motorcycles, four pistols and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, D-Type Colony police station also arrested Waqas Ali, Suleman and Naveedwith four motorcycles, weapons, cash and mobile phones.

The accused were wanted to police in dozens of dacoity, robbery and other cases.