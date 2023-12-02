Seven robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Madina Town police claimed to have arrested seven members of two robber gangs and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Madina Town Umar Sarfraz Warraich along with his team arrested accused including Ali Riaz, Asghar Ali, Ali Asghar, Arsalan, Fayyaz, Amir and Mohsin, who were wanted in 36 robbery and other cases.

The police recovered Rs.1.3117 million in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.