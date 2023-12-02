Open Menu

Seven Robbers Arrested, Cash, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Seven robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Madina Town police claimed to have arrested seven members of two robber gangs and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that SHO Madina Town Umar Sarfraz Warraich along with his team arrested accused including Ali Riaz, Asghar Ali, Ali Asghar, Arsalan, Fayyaz, Amir and Mohsin, who were wanted in 36 robbery and other cases.

The police recovered Rs.1.3117 million in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

15 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

15 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

15 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

15 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

15 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

15 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

15 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

15 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

15 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan