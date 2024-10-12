Seven robbers arrested, valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police have busted three criminal gangs and recovered valuables from their possession during a special crackdown on Saturday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested seven members of three gangs.

The police have also recovered valuables worth over Rs15 million including three cars, 33 motorcycles, seven mobile phones and cash from their possession by tracing dozens of cases against them.

Further investigations are underway and more recoveries were expected from them, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said in a press conference.