Seven robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Lundianwala police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested seven dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said the police conducted a raid near Adda Anwar Shah and arrested Umar Farooq, Qamar Hussain, Umar, Mehtab, Shafqat, etc who were wanted to police in dozen of cases.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones and other items while investigation was underway,he added.