Seven Schools To Be Upgraded With Cost Of Rs 90 Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Seven schools to be upgraded with cost of Rs 90 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government earmarked Rs 90 million for repair and upgradation of seven schools in the district.

According to budget documents, Rs 30 million will be spent on construction of building of Government Girls school Kotla Tolay Khan.

Similarly, funds have been allocated for Government Primary School Shaheenabad, Al-Hussain School Muzaffarabad, Government Boys and Girls Schools Surij Miani, Government Girls School Kari-Dawood Khan, Iqbal Girls High School, and Boys Primary School Haiderpur.

A total of Rs 90 million would be spent on the above mentioned schools. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari stated that PTI government was taking different steps for development of South Punjab.

New universities, colleges and schools were being established for promoting education in the region.

