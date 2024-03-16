Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ISPR says the terrorists rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to collapse of portion of a building, resulting into Shahadat of five soldiers including Havildar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Sepoy Raja and Sepoy Sajjad.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) Seven security personnel including a lieutenant colonel and a captain embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on security forces' post and ensuing clearance operation in North Waziristan in the early hour of this morning.

According to the ISPR, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces' post in Mir Ali area. The troops foiled the initial attempt of intrusion.

During the conduct of ensuing clearance operation, the troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and killed all the six terrorists.

However, during intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area.

The ISPR, in its statement, reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country saying such sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces' post in North Waziristan.

In a message today, he commiserated with the bereaved families of martyred soldiers and officers of Pak Army.

He prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and patience for their families.

The President reaffirmed the unflinching national resolve to extirpate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the cowardly attack of terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement today, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security forces personnel including two officers in the incident.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the martyred and patience for their families.

He said the entire nation is proud of these martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

In his condemnation message, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar paid tribute to the brave soldiers and officers of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the country.

Terming attack a cowardly act of terrorists, he said the sacrifices of our armed forces will always be remembered.

The Minister said the government is fully committed to root out the menace of terrorism and will spare no effort in this regard.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, while strongly deploring the terrorist attack in North Waziristan today, reiterated the national pledge to eliminate terrorism.

In a statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven security personnel.

He said the nation salutes these brave soldiers and officers of Pak Army who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland.