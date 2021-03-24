Seven shopkeepers arrested, 21 shops sealed on SOPs violations

Local administration intensified crackdown against violators in view of rising numbers of coronavirus cases getting seven shopkeepers arrested, impounding 22 buses and sealed 21 shops on violations of coronavirus SOPs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Local administration intensified crackdown against violators in view of rising numbers of coronavirus cases getting seven shopkeepers arrested, impounding 22 buses and sealed 21 shops on violations of coronavirus SOPs.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner city Multan, Khawaja Umair Mahmood has arreseted seven shopkeepers and sealed six shops during his visits to different markets.

Price magistrate Nauman Abid also sealed fourteen shops including six at Goal Bagh, three at Mubeen market, two at Bata Chowk and three more at Gardezi market.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin impounded 22 buses and imposed Rs74000 fine on transporters.

During the inspection, secretary RTA advised transporters not to let any passenger in without mask, arrange hand sanitizers at bus/wagon stands, and allow only 50 per cent passengers against the seat capacity to ensure social distancing.