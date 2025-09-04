Seven shopkeepers booked over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers over profiteering

in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points,

including University road, Quenchi Mor, Lorri Adda, and imposed fine on Mubashar, Zia,

Hamid, Muhammad Irshad, Saif Ali, Muhammad Ikraam and Sadaqat.

The magistrates also got registered cases against them.