Seven Shopkeepers Booked Over Profiteering
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district administration arrested seven shopkeepers over profiteering
in various parts of the city on Thursday.
According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points,
including University road, Quenchi Mor, Lorri Adda, and imposed fine on Mubashar, Zia,
Hamid, Muhammad Irshad, Saif Ali, Muhammad Ikraam and Sadaqat.
The magistrates also got registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven shopkeepers booked over profiteering2 minutes ago
-
24 outlaws arrested12 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains inundate Gujrat, 250 rescued22 minutes ago
-
Criminal gets thrice death sentence for rape and murder22 minutes ago
-
SCCI provides medicines to Pakistan Army for flood-affected families32 minutes ago
-
Chenab witnesses ceaseless surge with flood wave from Ravi awaited: DC32 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of extended monsoon rains till mid of September32 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur urges public awareness as 97 dengue cases reported, special wards established42 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage se ..52 minutes ago
-
Relief cheques, ration distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan52 minutes ago
-
Two suspects held during police encounter1 hour ago
-
President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad1 hour ago