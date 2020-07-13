UrduPoint.com
Seven Shops Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration Jarranwala sealed seven shops and imposed fine on various shopkeepers over SOPs violation.

According to spokesperson here on Monday,Assisatant Commissioner Dr Zunaira Aftab visited various markets and bazaars and sealed seven shops over violating corona SOPs and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

28,000 on various other violators.

Meanwhile, the officer checked price of wheat flour and sale of the commodity and warned that no compromise will be made on overcharging.She also viewed the availability and supply of wheat flour at flour mills.

