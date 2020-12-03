Seven shops sealed in Multan over SOPs violation

District administration of Multan has sealed seven shops and imposed fines on various others over violations of standard operating procedure (SOPs) during last 24 hours

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak,The district officers has imposed fine of over 10,000 on various others.

The price control magistrates of the district also conducting raids on daily basis to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

During the raids at different locations of the district, price control magistrates checked 175 shops and sealed seven of them over violations.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates and other officers to ensure implementation of SOPs strictly, otherwise take strict action against violators.