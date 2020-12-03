UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Shops Sealed In Multan Over SOPs Violation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:47 PM

Seven shops sealed in Multan over SOPs violation

District administration of Multan has sealed seven shops and imposed fines on various others over violations of standard operating procedure (SOPs) during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :District administration of Multan has sealed seven shops and imposed fines on various others over violations of standard operating procedure (SOPs) during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak,The district officers has imposed fine of over 10,000 on various others.

The price control magistrates of the district also conducting raids on daily basis to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

During the raids at different locations of the district, price control magistrates checked 175 shops and sealed seven of them over violations.

The deputy commissioner has directed price control magistrates and other officers to ensure implementation of SOPs strictly, otherwise take strict action against violators.

Related Topics

Multan Fine Price Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC turns down petition seeking ban on public gath ..

6 minutes ago

Indian govt committing fraud with Kashmiris in nam ..

6 seconds ago

80 mound per acre wheat can be obtained with balan ..

3 minutes ago

Obama, Bush, Bill Clinton Ready to Take COVID-19 S ..

3 minutes ago

Ample wheat stock available in province: Aleem Kha ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh begins controversial transfer of Rohing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.