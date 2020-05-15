Seven shops sealed on violating lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration sealed seven shops on violating a ban during the lockdown here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) -:The district administration sealed seven shops on violating a ban during the lockdown here on Friday.

During monitoring of lockdown in the city, AC Syed Ayyub Ansari sealed shops in the Clock Tower Chowk, Kutchehry Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar,and Circular Road.

The owners were violating the lockdown while operating business activities despite the ban.