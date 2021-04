Seven shops sealed over Covid-19 SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration launched crackdown against violators of Coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed seven shops during last 24 hours across the district.

Price magistrate Nouman Abid visited market and sealed five shops over violation of covid-19 SOPs.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Abghinay Khan raided at Qadirpur Raan area and imposed Rs 52, 000 fine to two restaurants over indoor dining services while also sealed one shop at Makhdoom Rasheed area.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin impounded 15 passenger buses and imposed Rs 32000 fine to the violators.