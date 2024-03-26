Seven shops sealed over encroachment:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market and sealed seven shops over encroachment.

Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.