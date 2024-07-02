Open Menu

Seven Shops Sealed Over Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Seven shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation(MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation launched against encroachment in the city on Tuesday.

According to the MC spokesperson,the anti-encroachment team headed by MC regulation Zoya Masood Balouch visited various markets including Block no 08,Mian Khan road, Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar,Liaquat market and removed the encroachment established in front of ten shops and confiscated the goods as well.

The team also sealed 07 shops over encroachment in Gol chowk.

Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.

Related Topics

Road Market Muslim

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

8 minutes ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

59 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

2 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

5 hours ago
Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

14 hours ago
 Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

14 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

14 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

14 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan