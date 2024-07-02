Seven Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation(MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation launched against encroachment in the city on Tuesday.
According to the MC spokesperson,the anti-encroachment team headed by MC regulation Zoya Masood Balouch visited various markets including Block no 08,Mian Khan road, Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar,Liaquat market and removed the encroachment established in front of ten shops and confiscated the goods as well.
The team also sealed 07 shops over encroachment in Gol chowk.
Chief Officer MC Tariq Proya said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.
