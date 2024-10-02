Seven Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation, here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market and sealed seven shops over encroachment.
Action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Harban Bhasha meets DC Upper Kohistan to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto condoles death of People's Youth leader's mother2 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to prevent outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Syedaal, Mandokhail discuss Balochistan's development issues32 minutes ago
-
ANF foils drug smuggling bids; recovers 3.5 kg heroin, 7.2 kg Ice42 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits family of martyred child of Swabi blast; hands over cash assistance42 minutes ago
-
Police register cases for selling trees illegally42 minutes ago
-
Constable killed on resistance in dacoity1 hour ago
-
Vehicles with installed gas cylinder pose life risks, PHA takes action against 227 vehicle1 hour ago
-
RCCI newly elected body sworn in1 hour ago
-
Awareness campaigns necessary to curb spread of Chikungunya, Dengue & Malaria: Expert1 hour ago
-
Muzaffargarh Deaf Cricket Team to play National Deaf Cricket Championship1 hour ago