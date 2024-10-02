Open Menu

Seven Shops Sealed Over Encroachment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Seven shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed seven shops during an ongoing operation, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market and sealed seven shops over encroachment.

Action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.

