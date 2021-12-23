UrduPoint.com

Seven Shops Sealed Over Fertilizer Hoarding In A Week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional administration has sealed seven shops and imposed fine on many others over hoarding of fertilizer during a crackdown in the last week across the region.

In line with special directives of Commissioner Multan Division Dr Arshad Ahmed, the divisional administration formed special teams and launched a comprehensive crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer.

The teams conducted 1084 raids during the last week and arrested as many as 10 profiteers while FIRs were also registered against five dealers.

The teams sealed seven shops and imposed fine of Rs 789,450 on profiteers during the crackdown.

The officers also seized 500 bags fertilizer and later, sold to farmers on controlled rates.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Commissioner said that identification of 227 registered dealers of Urea has been completed while legal action has been started against 30 non-registered and nine fake dealers.

He said that there were 282 fair shops of Urea fertilizer in the region where there was no shortage of fertilizer.

He said that crackdown against profiteers and hoarders would continue without any discrimination.

He urged farmers to avoid purchasing fertilizer on high rates and inform the administration about profiteers and hoarders.

