Seven shops sealed over unvaccinated staff

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration,during the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign second phase, sealed seven shops over unvaccinated staff here in Pattoki, According to spokesperson on Thursday,the team led by Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Umer Sarwar visited various markets and check corona vaccination cards of the owners and staff.

The team sealed seven shops over unvaccinated owners and their staff.

The AC urged people to get covid-19 jabs till December 31 otherwise strict action would be taken against them.