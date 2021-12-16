UrduPoint.com

Seven Shops Sealed Over Unvaccinated Staff

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:10 PM

Seven shops sealed over unvaccinated staff

The district administration,during the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign second phase, sealed seven shops over unvaccinated staff here in Pattoki, According to spokesperson on Thursday,the team led by Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Umer Sarwar visited various markets and check corona vaccination cards of the owners and staff

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration,during the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign second phase, sealed seven shops over unvaccinated staff here in Pattoki, According to spokesperson on Thursday,the team led by Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Umer Sarwar visited various markets and check corona vaccination cards of the owners and staff.

The team sealed seven shops over unvaccinated owners and their staff.

The AC urged people to get covid-19 jabs till December 31 otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Pattoki December Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

11 minutes ago
 Groups Blocking Gov't Buildings in Tripoli Demand ..

Groups Blocking Gov't Buildings in Tripoli Demand to Postpone President Election ..

35 seconds ago
 UAE Rulers congratulate President of Kazakhstan on ..

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

26 minutes ago
 PM presented Muslims case against Islamophobia eff ..

PM presented Muslims case against Islamophobia effectively: Farrukh

23 minutes ago
 Teachers to play important role for future generat ..

Teachers to play important role for future generation: PM AJK

23 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.