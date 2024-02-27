Seven Shops Sealed, Substandard Food Items Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday sealed seven shops and seized huge quantities of substandard food items during crackdowns in Jalozai and Muhajir Bazaar in district Nowshera.
The food safety team inspected grocery stores, bakery units, non-shops, milk shops, and wholesale dealers, said the spokesperson of the Food Authority.
During checking samples of milk, spices, tea leaves, beverages, milk packs, and sausages were tested from a mobile food testing lab.
The team confiscated 27 mislabeled cotton milk packs, 30 kg of non-standard tea leaves, 65 kg of non-standard spices, and 10 bundles of mislabeled chips.
Seven shops were sealed on the spot and heavy fines were imposed on owners.
Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said that there would be no compromise on the quality of food items and adulteration mafia would be dealt with strictly.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter10 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers held10 minutes ago
-
Four injured in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today17 minutes ago
-
21 profiteers held40 minutes ago
-
Man killed over enmity2 hours ago
-
SP martyred in terrorist attack3 hours ago
-
Families of police martyrs invited to Gaddafi Stadium11 hours ago
-
PTA-GSMA Sign Cooperation Agreements at Mobile World Congress 202412 hours ago
-
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD12 hours ago
-
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha12 hours ago