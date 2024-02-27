Open Menu

Seven Shops Sealed, Substandard Food Items Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday sealed seven shops and seized huge quantities of substandard food items during crackdowns in Jalozai and Muhajir Bazaar in district Nowshera.

The food safety team inspected grocery stores, bakery units, non-shops, milk shops, and wholesale dealers, said the spokesperson of the Food Authority.

During checking samples of milk, spices, tea leaves, beverages, milk packs, and sausages were tested from a mobile food testing lab.

The team confiscated 27 mislabeled cotton milk packs, 30 kg of non-standard tea leaves, 65 kg of non-standard spices, and 10 bundles of mislabeled chips.

Seven shops were sealed on the spot and heavy fines were imposed on owners.

Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan said that there would be no compromise on the quality of food items and adulteration mafia would be dealt with strictly.

