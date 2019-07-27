UrduPoint.com
Seven SHOs Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) ::Seven Station House Officers (SHOs) were transfered and posted at various police stations in the district.

According to police, Sub Inspector (SI) Mian Asghar was appointed as SHO Kotwali police station while its former SHO Mehr Riaz was transferred and appointed as SHO Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, Incharge Investigation Kotwali Ali Imran was transferred and appointed as SHO Rail Bazaar police station whereas its former SHO SI Rizwan Shaukat Bhatti was appointed as SHO Khurarainwala police station.

Meanwhile, Inspector Ahmad Adnan Tariq was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Rodala Road police station while Syed Ahmad Muneel Shah was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Mansoorabad police station.

Former SHO Mansoorabad Sheikh Shoaib Ahmad was transferred and appointed as SHO Sadar Sammundri police station whereas SHO Sadar Sammundri Aftab Waseem was suspended and directed him to report to Police Lines, spokesman added.

