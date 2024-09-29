Seven Slain Labourers Airlifted To Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The government of Balcohistan on Sunday shifted the bodies of the slain labourers to their native town Multan.
A helicopter of the provincial government reached Panjgur district to carry the dead bodies to the native town of ill-fated labourers for burial.
Unknown armed men, late on Sunday night stormed an under-construction house in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur town of Balochsitan killing seven labourers, all hailing from Multan, SSP Panjgur Fazil Shah Bukhari said.
He said the construction workers were sleeping in the room of the house that they were building in Mohalla Abdul Rehman of Panjgur, adding that the unknown armed men opened indiscriminate fire with automatic weapons, killing seven people on the spot while leaving one critically injured.
Soon after the incident, the district administration reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Later, on the directives of Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, helicopter reached Panjgur district that airlifted the bodies of the deceased to Multan.
Earlier, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti and Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemned the killing of innocent labourers and vowed to bring the culprits to task.
