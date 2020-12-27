(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Seven soldiers have been killed in a terrorist attack on a frontier corps post in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the armed forces spokesman said on Sunday.

"Terrorists fire raid on Frontier Corps Balochistan post in Sharig, Harnai, Balochistan late last night [on Saturday]. During intense exchange of fire, 7 brave soldiers embraced shahadat [were killed] while repulsing raiding terrorists," Babar Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

The area has been cordoned off, and escape routes have been blocked, as the attackers are at large.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences, linking the attack to "Indian backed terrorists."

Pakistan has been facing an insurgency in Balochistan province since 1947, with nationalist organizations of the Baloch people ” an ethnic minority in Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan ” struggling to create an independent state. Islamabad has repeatedly accused New Delhi of funding militant groups in Balochistan.