Seven Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In Two Separate Terrorist Incidents In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom in two separate terrorist incidents in Balochistan

Seven soldiers have embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) in two separate incidents in Balochistan where a patrolling convoy was targeted with an explosive device in Mach and also during exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Seven soldiers have embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) in two separate incidents in Balochistan where a patrolling convoy was targeted with an explosive device in Mach and also during exchange of fire with terrorists in Kech area.

A FC vehicle was targeted through Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Pir Ghaib, Mach, Balochistan late last night as the vehicle was returning to base camp after routine patrolling duty, says a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the IED attack six soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a civilian driver embraced shahadat.

The Shaheeds included Naib Subedar Ihsan Ullah Khan, Naik Zubair Khan, Naik Ijaz Ahmed, Naik Maula Bux, Naik Noor Muhammad and driver Abdul Jabbar.

In an another incident, during exchange of fire with terrorists near Mand, Kech, Balochistan, Sepoy Imdad Ali embraced shahadat.

