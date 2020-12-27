Seven soldiers embrace martyrdom repulsing terrorists' attack on FC post

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom repulsing terrorists' attack as terrorist fire raided on Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan post in Sharig , Harnai, Balochistan late Saturday night.

"During an intense exchange of fire, Seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The martyrs included Naib Subedar Gulzar resident of Mianwali, Sepoy Faisal resident of Hafiz Abad Sepoy Abdul Wakeel resident of Pishin, Sepoy Sher Zaman resident of Kohat, Sepoy Jamal resident of Dera Bugti, Abdul Rauf resident of Dera Ghazi Khan and Faqeer Muhammad resident of Muzafargarh.

The security forces had cordoned off of the area whereas escape routes were blocked to apprehended fleeing miscreants.

A large scale search and clearance operation was in progress, it added.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan."The Security forces were determined to thwart their (terrorists) nefarious designs at all costs, it said.