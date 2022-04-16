UrduPoint.com

Seven Solider Martyred, Four Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2022 | 12:07 PM

Seven solider martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan

The Inter-Services Public Relations says clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16, 2022) Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were also killed when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham of North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed 4 terrorists on the spot. However, during intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom include; Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal), Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur).

On the other hand, clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad North Waziristan Fire Army Exchange ISPR Mirpur Khas Chakwal Khairpur Arshad Ali Border Media

Recent Stories

Amir, Deputy Amir Qatar felicitates PM Shehbaz Sha ..

Amir, Deputy Amir Qatar felicitates PM Shehbaz Sharif

23 minutes ago
 Elections for Punjab Chief Minister today

Elections for Punjab Chief Minister today

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

12 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.