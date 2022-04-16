Seven solider martyred, four terrorists killed in North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Inter-Services Public Relations says clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16, 2022) Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were also killed when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near Pak-Afghan border in general area Isham of North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that the troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed 4 terrorists on the spot. However, during intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers who embraced martyrdom include; Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad), Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah), Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur), Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas), Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal), Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur).

On the other hand, clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any terrorists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.