Seven students injured in roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :At least seven students injured when roof of their classroom collapsed during construction in Tamseer area in the vicinity of Khaal police station here on Thursday.

Police said the classroom of seventh grade in Khaal Public school collapsed during construction of a wall, injuring seven students.

The injured students included Danyal Saeed, Murtaza, Huzaifa, Faryal, Ameer Saeed, Anees and Bilal.

The injured students were shifted to DHQ Hospital Timergara for treatment.