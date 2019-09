Seven students killed, six injured in accident in Narowal

Seven students and a rickshaw driver were killed while six others got injured when a container fell on the rickshaw near Darman Chowk in Zafarwal on Friday

According to the administration officials, 14 students were going to school in the rickshaw from village Maraara-Zafarwal when an over loaded dumper-container loaded with crushed stones fell on it.

As a result, seven students, including Kinza, Aiman, Nisha, Hamdaan, Farhan, Ahmed, Yaseen and the rickshaw driver Muhadas Javaid died on the spot. The ages of the victims were stated to be eight to 10 years.

Abdul Hanan, Javairia, Sawera, Aleeza, Aqsa and Mariyam were seriously injured and shifted to a local hospital.