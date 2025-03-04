Seven sugar stalls set up in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The district administration has set up seven stalls for providing sugar at subsidized rates to people.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that in line with the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, seven subsidized sugar stalls have been established across the district to provide sugar at an affordable rate of Rs.130 per kilogram during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

These stalls were set up at key locations including Ramzan Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Model Bazaar Millat Road Bihari Colony, Tehsil sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Office Jaranwala, Tehsil Saddar Sahulat Bazaar Dijkot and Sahulat Bazaar Gujra Road Samundri, he added.

On other hand, locals visited the stalls and expressed appreciation for the initiative, terming it a significant relief amid rising inflation.

Sadia Bibi, a housewife from Chak Jhumra, said that this is a great initiative as sugar prices in the open market are much higher and the subsidized rate would help people to manage household expenses during Ramzan.

Similarly, Muhammad Ashraf, a shopkeeper in Dijkot, said that the government has taken a right step at the right time to ease the burden on the common people by ensuring availability of sugar at the stalls at a reasonable price.

However, some citizens urged better management and demanded increased supply of sugar to meet growing demand of the people.

Ahmad Raza, a daily wager, said that the government initiative is good but the supply of sugar should be increased as the demand of people is high.