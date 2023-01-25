UrduPoint.com

Seven Suspected Drug Dealers Held, Hashish, Liquor Seized

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The police intensified operations against drug dealers and arrested 7 accused from parts of the district and seized hashish and liquor from their possession.

According to the spokesman, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the operation against drug dealers has been accelerated across the district.

The Pinyari police arrested 7 suspected drug suppliers identified as Maqsood alias Fighter Arain, Sikandar Kachhi, Muhammad Junaid Abbasi, Muhammad Nasir Qazi, Muhammad Bilal Abassi, and Shah Nawaz Arain and seized a huge quantity of hashish and liquor from their possession, the spokesman said.

Police also registered cases under the Narcotics Control Act and Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order against the accused and started an investigation.

