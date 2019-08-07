Seven suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

The police have arrested seven suspects during raids and seized liquor and weapons from their possessio

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The police have arrested seven suspects during raids and seized liquor and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a police party raided a den and arrested three suspects and recovered liquor from their possession.

"The police seized 140 liters of liquor and items used for liquor manufacturing," he said.

In another police action, police arrested four accused and recovered weapons from their possession. He added that the arrested suspects included three proclaimed offenders. "The police recovered a pistol and five rounds from the possession of the accused.